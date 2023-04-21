Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE GKOS opened at $49.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Glaukos has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $61.86.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

