Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock Position Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global Partners worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,403,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Partners by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 104.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Price Performance

GLP opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 52.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.