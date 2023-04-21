Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after buying an additional 514,006 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

GPN stock opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.96, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

