Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,583,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 3,650,791 shares.The stock last traded at $17.23 and had previously closed at $17.27.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

