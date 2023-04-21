GMT Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415,000 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned 6.11% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTE. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,671,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 402,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

GTE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 381,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,376. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

