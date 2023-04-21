GMT Capital Corp Purchases 605,500 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,500 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises about 1.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $35,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $18,433,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Cowen lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,456. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $55.03.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

