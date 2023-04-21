GMT Capital Corp Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,318,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.96. 2,536,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.44. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

