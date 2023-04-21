GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Coverage Initiated at Handelsbanken

Equities research analysts at Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 973. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.18. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $126.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.10.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.