Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stake Lifted by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,607. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

