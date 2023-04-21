GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Trading 6.7% Higher

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 13,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 36,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

GPO Plus Company Profile

GPO Plus, Inc engages in the organizing, promoting, and operating industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers.

