Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 15.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

