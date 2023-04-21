Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Update

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 375,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,421,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.2 %

GRCL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.83. 7,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

