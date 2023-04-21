Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,230 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.84% of Grid Dynamics worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,804,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 802,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,752,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after acquiring an additional 316,138 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,426,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,457,000 after acquiring an additional 329,322 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GDYN opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,700,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

