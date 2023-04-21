Grin Price Tops $0.0604 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $758,865.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,260.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00312643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00552669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00071130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.49 or 0.00438338 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

