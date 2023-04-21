GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,424.37

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,424.37 ($17.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,491.40 ($18.46). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,485.80 ($18.39), with a volume of 2,972,523 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.41) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.04) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.94) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.75) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.47).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,451.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,424.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,349.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.27.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,596.33%.

In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,695.09). In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,695.09). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.31) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,355.65). Insiders have acquired 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.