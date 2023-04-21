Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT Lowered to $27.50 at Piper Sandler

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

GNTY opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell acquired 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $333,431 over the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.