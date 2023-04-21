Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,304 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10,017.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $99.15. 1,595,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,049. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.