Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2,990.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,231. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

