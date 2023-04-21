Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 564.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $167.40. 228,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.88. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

