Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 497.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.8% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 527,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

