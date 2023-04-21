Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1,354.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Clorox Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,448. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $165.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

