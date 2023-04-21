Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,488 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 21,394.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG remained flat at $70.62 during trading on Friday. 185,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,052. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

