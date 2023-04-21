Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 387.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

TROW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.98. 244,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $139.71. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

