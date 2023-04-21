Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 24,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,551. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Guardion Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The company was founded by Michael Favish in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

