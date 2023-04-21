Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 272,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.