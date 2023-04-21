Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $77,000 Stock Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,735 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Senseonics by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Senseonics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Senseonics Trading Up 0.4 %

About Senseonics

Shares of Senseonics stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 942,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,233. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

