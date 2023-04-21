Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,515 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,455,728. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.