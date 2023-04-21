Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,308,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,533,000 after buying an additional 2,010,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,786,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,352,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

