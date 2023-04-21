GXChain Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $32.15 million and approximately $2,296.58 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

