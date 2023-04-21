Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Increased to GBX 390 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 372 ($4.60) to GBX 390 ($4.83) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 332 ($4.11).

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 354.12 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309.95. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.68 billion and a PE ratio of 3,214.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

