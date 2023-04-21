HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.35

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 148573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Featured Stories

