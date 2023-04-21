Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
