Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.45. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

