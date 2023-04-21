Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £149.86 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($185.45).

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £379.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,305.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 171 ($2.12).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 0.93 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

