Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 6.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 270,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,720. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.