Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Update

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies
In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 270,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,720. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.