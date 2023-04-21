Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $31.94

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.94, but opened at $31.25. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 297 shares traded.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $280.56 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.89%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

