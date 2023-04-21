HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kronos Bio in a report issued on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kronos Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after buying an additional 32,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 30.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,926,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 450,780 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

