HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.