HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,552 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up about 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $84,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 5.9 %

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $15.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,865. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.