HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.25-18.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.5-64.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.60 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.87.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $18.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.27. 651,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,707. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.29. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,868,000 after acquiring an additional 131,133 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

