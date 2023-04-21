Head to Head Analysis: Charlie’s (CHUC) and The Competition

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.66, indicating that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million $4.81 million -9.80 Charlie’s Competitors $277.74 million -$99.45 million -5.64

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 8.40% 69.27% 25.33% Charlie’s Competitors -10.60% -78.33% 24.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 806 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.55%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

