Head-To-Head Analysis: Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextracker and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $1.46 billion 1.08 $50.91 million N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.67 $788.60 million $16.53 25.78

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 2 13 0 2.87 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextracker and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nextracker presently has a consensus price target of $40.31, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $496.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Nextracker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextracker is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Nextracker on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc. is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

