Head-To-Head Survey: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $730.31 million 0.52 -$2.15 million $0.01 166.17 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.62 billion 1.60 $4.54 billion $0.92 9.26

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.30%. Given Inter & Co, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inter & Co, Inc. is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. -0.20% -0.14% -0.02% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 15.18% 7.45% 0.36%

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units. The Leasing segment provides leasing services that include equipment, operating, leveraged, and aircraft operating leases. The Securities segment offers financial products, investment consultation and administration services to individual and corporate customers. The Consumer Finance segment handles domestic credit card business, consumer loans and loan guarantee businesses. The company was founded on December 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

