Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE HR opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.83 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,127.38%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

