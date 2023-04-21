Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

