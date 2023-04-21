Helikon Investments Ltd Buys 1,452,472 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,472 shares during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up 13.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 2.02% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $73,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 866,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,011. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 22.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.