Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,600 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 711,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Moles sold 9,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $107,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 292,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,359. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $505.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.04 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

