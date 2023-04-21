Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.31

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 107306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

