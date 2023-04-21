HI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $25.19 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and approximately $220,613.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,271.86 or 1.00042617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0092548 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $177,147.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.