Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Hilltop
In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop
Hilltop Stock Performance
Hilltop stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Hilltop Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.
Featured Stories
