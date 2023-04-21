Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Update

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $291,542.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hilltop Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 275,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,465. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 39.51%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

