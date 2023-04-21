Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

